Counsel Evaluating How Serban’s New Job Affects Her Settlement Agreement with SBCC

The former college president, put on paid administrative leave in late July, accepted an interim position with the Coast Community College District

The SBCC counsel has not yet determined whether former president Andreea Serban’s interim position at an Orange County district will have an impact on her settlement agreement with the Santa Barbara college.

Serban has been working since Oct. 3 as the interim chancellor of educational services and technology for the Coast Community College District.

In late July, the SBCC Board of Trustees placed Serban on paid administrative leave through June 30, 2012, at her $215,000 annual salary.

They never specified why Serban was let go, since personnel issues are confidential.

“According to college counsel, the settlement agreement contains provisions that deal with Dr. Serban’s obtaining other employment before her contract with the college ends in June,” SBCC public information officer Joan Galvan said. “They are currently evaluating how those provisions apply.”

