$15,000 in Scholarships to Be Awarded to SBCC Theater Majors

Funders Anne Smith Towbes and Tim Whitcomb, in honor of their respective families, will award $15,000 in scholarships on Thursday to SBCC’s theater majors.

This is not your standard scholarship application. For a $1,000 award, applicants for the Sara Evelyn Smith Scholarships in Theatre Arts and the Phyllis Mailes Memorial Scholarship for Actors must “audition” for their scholarships. After meeting academic requirements, students rehearse and perform monologues from artistic works of their choosing at SBCC’s Interim Theatre. They are evaluated by a small group of faculty.

On Thursday, 15 finalists of the 42 applicants will find out that they have won a scholarship.

Towbes, daughter of Smith, and Whitcomb, son of Mailes, will be on hand to present the scholarships.

The $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to SBCC theater arts students who attended local high schools, maintain high academic achievement, and demonstrate performance talent and experience.

They are named for the late Smith, a local teacher and philanthropist who spent more than 50 years in theater arts education, and the late Mailes, who directed, organized and participated in neighborhood and community theater projects in the San Fernando Valley.

SBCC is also home to the critically acclaimed SBCC Theatre Group, the oldest producing theater organization in Santa Barbara County. Since 1977, the group has been located in the Garvin Theatre Complex on SBCC’s West Campus. The Theatre Arts Department at SBCC offers a variety of programs of study and experience in theater production and acting.

— Stefanie Davis is the marketing and communications manager for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.