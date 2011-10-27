The G Spa, SkinMedica Launch 90-Day Challenge and Contest

Participants must sign up by Nov. 15 for a chance to win free treatment and products

The G Spa, 33 W. Mission St., Suite 204, in Santa Barbara, has joined forces with SkinMedica for a 90-Day Challenge and Contest in the fight to reverse sun damage.

The winner will receive a SkinMedica TNS product and chemical peel treatment package valued at $1,185. Turn back the hands of time before 2012!

Throughout our lifetime, exposure to harmful UV rays increases and we begin to see the effects of the wear and tear of the sun upon our skin meaning more wrinkles, sagging, skin discoloration, freckles and sun spots. Investing in the 90-Day Challenge can reverse the adverse effects of the sun. Seeing is believing. Are you ready to breathe new life into your skin for a more youthful, revitalized you?

Participants will come to The G Spa for a free one-on-one consultation with Dr. Griffin. She will evaluate which products are going to be the best for your skin during this consultation. At this time you will also take your “before” photos. All participants must invest in the comprehensive product and treatment package worth $1,185 for the discounted price of $795, a $390 savings.

The SkinMedica TNS Product Package includes enough products for 90 days: the award-winning TNS Essential Serum™, Tri-Retinol Complex Cream™, TNS Eye Repair™, Environmental Defense SPF30+™, a Sample Regimen Kit, and special headband. The Treatment Package includes three chemical peels, one Illuminize™ and two Vitalize™peels. The chemical peels are performed in order from lightest to heaviest; the first is administered during your first appointment when you pick up your products, the second at the 30-day mark, and the third at the 60-day mark.

At the 90-day mark, if you have received your three peels and used your products, you will bring your empty bottles back and get your “after” picture taken. Each person who completes the 90-day challenge will be entered into a drawing to receive the same 90-day treatment package, products and peels for free.

SkinMedica products work as a system to repair and improve different elements of your skin. When the perfect mix of TNS products works together, you will be amazed at the improvement you see. The products you will receive for your 90 day challenge include the following:

» The TNS Essential Serum is an all-in-one anti-aging product that works synergistically with peptides to rebuild your cells. It includes seven antioxidants that fight free radical damage and instantly brighten your skin.

» The TRI-Retional Complex is an extra-strength wrinkle reducing medication. It delivers three forms of vitamin A that diminish fine lines and wrinkles, stimulate cell regeneration, and improve skin elasticity and firmness.

» The TNS SPF is a state-of-the-art, oil and fragrance free sunscreen provides full-spectrum defense against UVA/UVB rays. It provides skin with antioxidant protection against free radical damage and leaves no filmy residue.

» The TNS Eye Repair is a luxurious eye cream with patented growth factor blend TNS peptides, vitamins C and E, and hyaluronic acid. This is the all-in-one cream that improves fine lines and wrinkles, reduces dark circles, increases firmness and elasticity, and hydrates.

The 90-day challenge will leave all participants with a refreshed and rejuvenated look. Between the chemical peels and the products, you will see a remarkable reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, sun spots and more. You will finish the 90-day challenge looking younger and fresher than ever.

Participants must sign up for the challenge by Nov. 15. Click here for information..

— Cynthia Grancourt is manager of the The G Spa.