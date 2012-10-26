Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Makes ‘Much Ado’ About Its Diamond Jubilee

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 26, 2012 | 3:10 p.m.

Westmount College is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and one of the centerpieces of the celebration will be the Westmont Festival Theatre’s new production of William Shakespeare’s free-swinging comedy Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Mitchell Thomas, with an excellent cast of students and a production team that includes many recent alumni.

The show will open at 8:30 p.m. Friday and continue through this weekend and the weekend following, all in Westmont’s Porter Theatre.

Revived to our attention by Kenneth Branagh’s marvelously rowdy 1993 film, Much Ado has become a great favorite of modern audiences. With an absolutely nonsensical plot and full of absurdly elaborate verbal conceits that somehow don’t get in the way or bog down the action — which, indeed, carry on the action “by other means,” as Clausewitz would say — the play is as devoid of moral value judgments as Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, its most legitimate modern heir.

There are plots and disguises, conspiracies and masquerades, misunderstandings and mistaken identities. The women are gloriously clear-sighted; the men are always tripping over their vanity — whether you think the ending is happy or not depends on whether you think these louts actually deserve the women they get. But it ends in marriage, so it must be a comedy.

Director Thomas says Much Ado is his favorite Shakespearean comedy; directing it has long been on his wish list.

“What’s remarkable,” he says, “is how fresh, funny and modern the play feels. [This] will be a beautifully designed show that we hope gets at the heart of the romance, danger, passion, farce and love that this play contains. [It] is a riotously funny, beautiful and challenging play and I am grateful to get to work on it and share it with our audiences.”

Tickets to Much Ado About Nothing are $7 for students and seniors, $10 for adults, and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 805.565.7140.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 