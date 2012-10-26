Get Your ‘Trill’ Saturday with World Dance at Sunken Garden

This Saturday, nearly 400 zombies will perform Michael Jackson’s iconic choreography at noon at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden.

It’s the third year World Dance is hosting this event as part of “Thrill the World,” a simultaneous global dance performance.

The festivities will start at 10 a.m.

Also, catch the Thriller flashmob around town Friday, Saturday and on Halloween.

They are raising money to bring health care to the poorest region of Liberia.

— Sandy Stinson represents World Dance.