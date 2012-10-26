Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Releases Third-Quarter Results

By Scott Hanning | October 26, 2012 | 4:02 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp this announced its results for the third quarter of 2012.

Highlights:

Third-quarter net income was $6.4 million, $4.5 million more than the second quarter of 2012 and $4.3 million higher than the third quarter of 2011. Included in third-quarter earnings is the reversal of the company’s remaining deferred tax asset valuation reserve of $4.1 million.

Total deposits grew $21.1 million from the second quarter, of which $17.5 million was growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits. Total deposits grew $68.8 million or 11.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011.

Gross loans increased $14.7 million from the second quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter of loan growth for the company.

Provision for loan losses was $1.3 million in the third quarter, down $1.8 million from the second quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 2.65 percent of total loans at Sept. 30.

On Sept. 27, the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Morro Bay branch of Coast National Bank and approximately $30 million of related branch deposits. This transaction is expected to close by year-end 2012, pending regulatory approval.

In early October, a $5 million payoff was received against a loan that was included in classified and non-accrual loans as of Sept. 30. This transaction will be reflected as a $3.9 million reduction in classified and non-accrual loans and a $1.1 million recovery to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2012.

— Scott Hanning is an internal communications writer for Heritage Oaks Bank.

