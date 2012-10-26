Highway 101 Lane/Ramp Closures in Goleta

A project to grind and pave Highway 101 in the Goleta area will result in the following lane/ramp closures this week, weather permitting:

» The southbound Highway 101 No. 2 (slow) lane and the southbound on-ramp will be closed at Winchester Canyon Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

» The southbound Highway 101 No. 2 (slow) lane and the southbound on/off-ramps will be closed at Winchester Canyon Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

» The southbound Highway 101 No. 2 (slow) lane and the southbound on-ramp at Fairview Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

» The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Los Carneros Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Motorists can expect a delay for this maintenance work not to exceed 20 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.