Judy Pirkowitsch Marks 20 Years with Ameriprise Financial

Judy Pirkowitsch, CRPC, CDFA, is celebrating 20 years with Ameriprise Financial of Santa Barbara.

Pirkowitsch specializes as a business financial advisor, and has operated a franchise advisory practice of Ameriprise since 1992.

Her office is located at 1811 State St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara.

As a financial advisor, she works to help clients plan for their financial goals for a lifetime — through a personal long-term financial planning relationship.

Having lived in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years, Pirkowitsch is an active member of the community.

Her service includes the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter (president-elect), the Environmental Defense Center (former treasurer) and the Santa Barbara Special Olympics (former president).

Her dedication, integrity and perseverance have had a positive impact on the community.

— Erin Bushey is an administrative assistant for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.