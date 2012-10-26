Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Judy Pirkowitsch Marks 20 Years with Ameriprise Financial

By Erin Bushey for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. | October 26, 2012 | 3:50 p.m.

Judy Pirkowitsch
Judy Pirkowitsch

Judy Pirkowitsch, CRPC, CDFA, is celebrating 20 years with Ameriprise Financial of Santa Barbara.

Pirkowitsch specializes as a business financial advisor, and has operated a franchise advisory practice of Ameriprise since 1992.

Her office is located at 1811 State St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara.

As a financial advisor, she works to help clients plan for their financial goals for a lifetime — through a personal long-term financial planning relationship.

Having lived in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years, Pirkowitsch is an active member of the community.

Her service includes the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter (president-elect), the Environmental Defense Center (former treasurer) and the Santa Barbara Special Olympics (former president).

Her dedication, integrity and perseverance have had a positive impact on the community.

— Erin Bushey is an administrative assistant for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 