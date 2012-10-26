Leslie Lund Announces Write-In Candidacy for Goleta City Council

Leslie Lund, a UCSB graduate, has announced her write-in candidacy for the Goleta City Council.

With only two candidates running for the two vacant seats, Lund has entered the race at the last minute. She believes that the growth in Goleta needs to be at a slower pace, with more community awareness.

Lund has been active in the Goleta/Santa Barbara community for more than 35 years.

Currently, she sits on the Board of Directors of Girsh Park as past president for the Foundation of Girsh Park, and is a community volunteer for the annual Motorcycle Toy Run, Boys & Girls Club kid’s auction and Myotonic Dystrophy/MDA.

A resident and homeowner in Goleta for the past 14 years, Lund was named Volunteer of the Year by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2006 and the Volunteer of the Year by the Westside Boys & Girls Club in 1996. She has also been actively involved in meetings and calls for the reduction in size and density of the Westar project located on Hollister Avenue and South Glen Annie Road.

For more information, email Lund at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here to connect with her on Facebook.