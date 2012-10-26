Letter to the Editor: No on New Taxes

No on Propositions 30, 38 and 39 — it’s time for government to live within its means like the rest of us.

California is already the highest-taxed state in the nation, and we need to vote no on Propositions 30, 38 and 39 if we want to keep jobs in California.

The people of California already know it’s a huge spending problem, and we must stop feeding the beast. Government needs to live within its means like you and I, or California will be one big huge welfare state with more takers than makers.

There is no such thing a a temporary tax.

Kevin O’Connor

Santa Barbara