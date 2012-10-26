Los Padres Beefs Up Firefighting Resources Through Weekend

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that additional wildland firefighter resources have been positioned across the forest’s southern zone due to forecasted strong winds and increased temperatures.

A Strike Team of engines is in place on the Mount Pinos Ranger District, positioned to respond to fire emergencies on the Los Padres as well as the Angeles and San Bernardino national forests. An Interagency Hotshot Crew has been staged on the Ojai Ranger District, and extended staffing will augment the fire staff on the Santa Barbara Ranger District.

Two fixed-wing air tankers and one helitanker are on site at the Santa Maria Tanker Base through the weekend in the event air support is requested.

“These additional resources will enhance our capacity to suppress a wildfire should one occur during this weather event,” Los Padres Deputy Fire Chief Jim Harris said. “It’s bone-dry across the forest, and I would strongly encourage everyone to take extra precautions when visiting the forest.”

Low plant moisture levels and exceedingly dry conditions across the Central Coast, and inland regions have been prevalent since early in the year. Additional fire restrictions were implemented in August that restrict campfires exclusively to designated campfire use sites and prohibit target shooting of any kind.

Click here for more information.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.