Santa Barbara High School Theatre Opens with ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

The Drowsy Chaperone, winner of five Tony Awards including Best Book and Best Original Score, opens the 2012-13 season for the Santa Barbara High School Theatre program.

With music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, this rare combination of unprecedented originality and blinding talent boldly addresses a great unspoken desire in all of our hearts: to be entertained.

If you’ve ever sat in a dark theater and thought, “Dear Lord in heaven, please let it be good,” this show is for you!

It all begins when a die-hard musical theater fan plays his favorite cast album on his turntable and the musical literally bursts to life in his living room, telling the tale of a brazen Broadway starlet trying to find — and keep — her true love. Will she give up Broadway and stardom for love?

Directed by Otto Layman, now in his 17th year as head of the theater program, The Drowsy Chaperone has musical direction by John Douglas, choreography by Christina McCarthy, costumes by Lise Lange, and set and lights by Mike Madden.

The Drowsy Chaperone opens at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 and plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 18. In addition, a matinee will be performed for local schools at 10 a.m. Nov. 15.

Tickets are priced at $25 for reserved seating, and $10 (adults) and $5 (students and senior citizens) for general admission. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 888.979.DONS (3667).

— Jo Saxon represents Santa Barbara High School Theatre.