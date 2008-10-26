Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Surf’s Up — and Open — at Point Mugu

Naval Base Ventura County gives surfers the break they've been waiting for.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 26, 2008 | 3:09 a.m.

Article Image
Point Mugu’s mystical south-facing break is normally off-limits to civilian surfers. (Jon Shafer / Rincon Surf Blog photo)

It’s a legendary California surf spot that few have ever actually surfed — unless they’re in the Navy.

Naval Base Ventura County’s Pelican Point offers a stretch of south-facing break known for its rolling waves that close in near the shore. During heavy south swells, the break creates a unique wave that springs powerfully out of deep water. Despite the ideal conditions, reaching the promontory has been problematic — owing to the off-limits nature of a U.S. military installation.

That is, until Saturday, when the base held its first Point Mugu Surf Contest. News of the contest had been spreading throughout Southern California’s tight-knit surfing community for weeks, and about 115 competitors signed up for the rarest of opportunities. They weren’t disappointed, and neither were the spectators.

Article Image
More than 100 surfers took advantage of Naval Base Ventura County’s invitation to hit the waves at Pelican Point. (Jon Shafer / Rincon Surf Blog photo)
Kent Blankenship, the base’s athletics director, said the race had open men’s and women’s divisions, an under-17 boys division, divisions for men and women in the military, as well as a professional division.

Capt. Brad “Brick” Conners, the base commander, said the contest was part of the base’s community engagement effort to expose more people to the Navy’s mission. In an interview with the Ventura County Star, he added that the contest would be a way to both give surfers a chance to sample the wave and “cure the frustration surfers harbored toward the Navy for restricting use of the most celebrated surf spot in California.”

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]

