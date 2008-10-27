Book Review: ‘Mission Canyon’ Takes Many Twists and Turns

Detective Evan Delaney is back in her third appearance, a follow up to the novels Cross Cut and China Lake, and the action in Mission Canyon is enough to convince anyone that life with Evan will never be dull.
When Evan and Jesse set out to capture Brand and bring him to justice, they quickly find themselves in over their heads, fighting for their own survival.
The chase scene on the roof of the church, where Evan flees from her enemies with a toddler in her arms, is not to be missed, and the final chase has more twists and turns to it than the actual Mission Canyon road.
Mission Canyon is a fast-paced entertaining read. Evan and Jesse are real, believable people that readers will want to revisit in Gardiner’s other Evan Delaney mysteries, Jericho Point and Kill Chain.
» Mission Canyon
» By Meg Gardiner
» Penguin Group USA
» July 2008
» Paperback, 352 pages
» ISBN: 9780451224729
Carol Ann Chybowski, who received a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from UCSB, is an aspiring author with short stories in the local anthologies A Community of Voices. The former Santa Barbara resident resides in Southern California.