City to Install Advanced Water Irrigation System; Public Invited

By Kathleen Sullivan | October 27, 2008 | 11:40 a.m.

The public is encouraged to stop by the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1235 De la Vina St., between 9 a.m. and noon Nov. 5, when the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation staff will install a subsurface irrigation system at the lawn area along De la Vina Street.

Experts from the SurfaceFlow™ system will be on hand to explain this advanced technology, one of the most advanced water-saving irrigation systems available today.

Jardinier Corporation’s SurfaceFlow™ technology is a subsurface irrigation system ideally suited for turf irrigation where runoff or overspray is an issue. The system takes advantage of the “wicking” action inherent in straw, stolons, thatch, sponges and other porous materials, and is based on the idea that a single point of watering spreads out across the connected porous material.

“SurfaceFlow™ eliminates water spray because it irrigates like a mini-flood system. The water comes out of emitters in the landscaping like a water fountain,” said project manager Gary Simjian of Jardinier Corp., a Fountain Valley-based company.

“The whole key to the SurfaceFlow™ technology is reducing water use with zero runoff,” said Gene Nalbandian, president and CEO of Jardinier Corp.. “It’s the model of how we’re going to have to address landscaping in the future.”

For more information on the city’s installation project, call parks manager Santos Escobar at 805.564.5464. Click here for more information on SurfaceFlow™ technology.

Kathleen Sullivan is marketing and communications supervisor for Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation.

