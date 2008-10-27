Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:23 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Energy Costs Got You Spooked? Have No Fear; Tips Are Here

Follow a few simple steps to help make your electricity bill a little less scary.

By South County Energy Efficiency Partnership | October 27, 2008 | 5:20 p.m.

If you’re frightened by ghoulish electricity bills, you’re not alone. With the economy in its state of slump and winter just around the corner, this Halloween everyone is looking for easy ways to save money.

Article Image
Don’t be spooked by your electricity bill. Here are easy tips to take the fright out of costs:

» Replace all incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs to save up to $50 in energy costs over the life of the bulb. These light bulbs use two-thirds less energy and last up to 10 times longer.

» Use a programmable thermostat to control a furnace or air conditioning system. It is best not to set the thermostat below 78 degrees for cooling and above 65 degrees for heating.

» Make sure the weather stripping around doors and windows is in good condition.

» Wash clothes in cold water. Today’s laundry detergents are made to clean clothes in cold water. Use hot water only for very dirty clothes, and always use cold water for rinsing.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, an innovative alliance of Southern California Edison and the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County — helping save money, energy and the environment.

Visit www.sceep.org for more energy-saving tips and information.

