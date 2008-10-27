Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber Endorses DeWitt, Mills for Water District

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | October 27, 2008 | 5:39 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has endorsed incumbent Harry DeWitt and businessman Larry Mills for the Goleta Water District Board of Directors.

“Harry DeWitt and Larry Mills will maintain stable leadership and sound judgment at the Goleta Water District. We endorse Harry for his independent perspective rooted in more than 40 years of experience at the district, and Larry for his solid leadership on the board during challenging times for the utility company,” Chamber Board Chairman Jim Knight said.

Mills served on the district’s Board of Directors for 13 years, beginning during a period of uncertainty. According to Mills, the district’s customers were “two weeks away from turning on the faucet and having nothing come out.”

Mills’ leadership on the board ensured the enforcement of the SAFE ordinance, secured the recharging of the ground basin, and ushered in an era of stability and confidence in the district’s ability to provide safe, clean water at reasonable rates.

DeWitt has been an employee and board member at the Goleta Water District for more than 40 years. His experience at every level of the district’s operation, from digging trenches to debating urban water management policy, is evident in his pragmatic decision making.

“Larry Mills and Harry DeWitt have proven that they are keenly aware of the complex issues facing the district and that they are dedicated to upholding the district’s mission,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the chamber. “The business community in the Goleta Valley is concerned that the water district could be headed toward a land use planning agenda outside its purview.

“Harry DeWitt and Larry Mills have leadership records that attest to an understanding of the critical role the water district plays as a public utility: to provide safe, clean water at affordable rates to the present and future customers of the district.”

