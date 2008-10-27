Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Linus Pauling Medal Goes to UCSB Chemistry Professor

By UCSB Public Affairs | October 27, 2008 | 3:31 p.m.

Thomas Bruice, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UCSB, has been awarded the 2008 Linus Pauling Medal.

The Linus Pauling Medal is given annually by the Oregon, Portland and Puget Sound Sections of the American Chemical Society. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.

“This is a great honor to Tom and to UCSB, where he has been so successful for so long,” said Alec Wodtke, chair of UCSB’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Bruice was educated at the University of Southern California, where he received his bachelor of science degree and Ph.D. Next he had a postdoctoral appointment at UCLA. He served on the faculty at Yale University from 1955-58, Johns Hopkins University from1958-60 and Cornell University from 1960-64. In 1964, he joined UCSB, where he is a research professor of chemistry.

Bruice’s work has been recognized as an essential force bridging the sciences of chemistry and biology. His work has established the chemical foundations for myriad biological processes.

He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is a Guggenheim Fellow, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He has been the recipient of a number of major awards, including the Repligen Medal, Alfred Bader Award, an Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award, and a James Flack Norris Award. He also received the national award in chemical sciences from the National Academy of Sciences, an award that many consider to be the highest in the country for the field of chemistry.

The journal Bioorganic Chemistry dedicated an issue to Bruice for his 75th birthday. The dedication states, “Tom is an extraordinary scientist. His productivity and creativity are legendary; his curiosity and intense interest in science continue unabated.”

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 