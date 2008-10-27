New UCSB Initiative Shows Sportsmanship ‘The Gaucho Way’
The plan aims to set the standard for respectful conduct among teams and fans at athletics events.
By Bill Mahoney | October 27, 2008 | 4:56 p.m.
The UCSB Athletics Department has unveiled “The Gaucho Way,” a sportsmanship initiative for student-athletes, coaches, staff and all fans that attend UCSB athletics events.
“We want to set the standard for respectful behavior at athletics events,” UCSB Athletics Director Mark Massari said. “It is our goal to lead in every way, not just in competition, but in all areas, and this is an important one.”
The Gaucho Way stresses mutual respect and fairness. Click here
to access the full text of the initiative.
The initiative will be in effect at numerous upcoming events, including men’s soccer
(Saturday vs. UC Irvine and Nov. 5 vs. Cal Poly), women’s soccer
(Friday vs. Long Beach State and Sunday vs. UC Irvine), women’s basketball
(Nov. 5 vs. Westmont), men’s water polo
(Nov. 8 vs. Long Beach State and Nov. 9 vs. Stanford), and men’s basketball
(Nov. 8 vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills.)
Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant director of athletics communications.
