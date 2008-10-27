Rep. Capps to Speak to Rotary About Economy, Health Care

Rep. Lois Capps will speak at the Montecito Rotary Club lunch at noon Tuesday in the El Mar Room at the Four Seasons Biltmore in Montecito.

Capps is expected to speak at 1 p.m., and her remarks will address the economic crisis, health care and energy issues, and the record of the 110th Congress.

“As the events of the last weeks and months have shown, our economy is on very shaky ground,” Capps said. “Congress has taken some very serious steps to bring some stability to dropping markets and unlock the credit freeze that threatens Main Street businesses and families.

“But we have to do more to get our economy moving, and I’m looking forward to hearing from our local business leaders who are on the front lines of job creation and economic growth.”

Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.