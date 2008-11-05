San Marcos’ Student Actors Take On ‘The Comedy of Errors’
The high school's Shakespeare production will take center stage Nov. 13-15.
San Marcos High School will present William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors in a traditional version of what many scholars claim is Shakespeare’s first play. Set in first-century Greece, The Comedy of Errors is a play about mistaken identity and the madcap antics of two sets of identical twins searching for their lost family.
Antipholus of Syracuse (Tad Murroughs) and his servant Dromio (Gary Fields) have been searching for their lost brothers separated nearly since birth. They land in Ephesus, where the law of the land proclaims certain death for anyone from Syracuse, so they assume the dress of the Ephesians to search the town for their brothers. Ephesus is rumored to be inhabited by sorcerers, witches and prating mountebanks and this keeps Antipholus and Dromio off balance as townspeople seem to recognize them around every corner.
The play ends happily with a reunion of all the missing family members, but the adventure of getting to that point is the reason to see this show.
“The language of this play is very complicated and full of rhyming verse, which is not easy for actors to play or make their own,” director David Holmes said. “This cast of young actors, though, have mastered the language and are simply tremendous.”
The cast has been working on the production since August, and Holmes has used many exercises and techniques to get students to connect physically to the words of Shakespeare. In one exercise, Adriana, the wife of Antipholus of Ephesus, played by senior Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, had to kick a pillow all around the stage while saying her lines in order to physically feel the emotional quality of the language. It was fun to see, but more importantly it was fun to see how much this technique helped the actress.
The sets and lighting are designed by Theodore Michael Dolas, and the costumes are by Marian Azdril.
The Comedy of Errors plays for only three days, Nov. 13-15, at 7 p.m. Call 805.967.4581 for more information.
San Marcos High School produces one of Shakespeare’s plays every other year, and has done so since 1996. Past Shakespeare productions include Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, All’s Well That Ends Well, The Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Winters Tale.
Join us for this production of what may be Shakespeare’s funniest comedy.
David Holmes is director of the San Marcos High School production of The Comedy of Errors.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.