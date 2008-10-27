Soccer: Westmont’s Barret Earns Defensive Player of Week Honors

In recognition of her performances in last week’s games, Westmont College women’s soccer‘s Amanda Barret has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for women’s soccer.

The junior defender, who hails from Temecula, helped the No. 19 Warriors achieve two shutouts last week and scored twice against San Diego Christian.

“Our back four has really become the foundation of our team,” head coach Dave Wolf said. “That was solidified when we moved Amanda to a defensive position. It’s the part of the field where you tend not to make very many changes, but we felt it was necessary to make ourselves as strong as we could be in the back. Once she got there, the backs became a strong, cohesive group which doesn’t give up many goals.”

Barret is joined in the Warriors’ defense by Skyla Lauda in a central defender position, as well as Kayla Barkett and Jessica Zuehlsdorf at the outside back positions.

“It says something about her attitude that she was willing to go to the back,” Wolf said. “She likes to go forward and we’ve had to rein her in a little bit. But we give her chances on set pieces and she capitalized twice, once on a corner, once on a free kick.”

Barret’s first goal against San Diego Christian came just four minutes into the game. Sophomore midfielder Jenna Nelson launched a corner kick to the far post where Barret was waiting. Barret redirected the ball off her chest into the goal.

Barret scored again in the 52nd minute. Senior forward Amy Lawson pounded a free kick off the post. Barret, who was once again in the right place at the right time, fired the ball into the net, putting the Warriors up 3-0 at the time.

In last week’s games against Biola and San Diego Christian, Barret and her teammates limited their opponents to just eight shots, only one of which was on goal.

The Warriors (7-6-2, 6-2-1 GSAC) will conclude the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Riverside to take on No. 6 California Baptist (13-3, 7-1 GSAC). The Warriors already have clinched a home game in the upcoming GSAC Tournament, which will determine the GSAC’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship.

The first-round GSAC Tournament game will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Russ Carr Field. The opponent is yet to be determined.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.