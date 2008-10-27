South Coast Real Estate Likely to Feel Ripples from a Shaky U.S. Economy

Despite some good numbers so far this year, challenges lie ahead for commercial and multifamily sales, retail and office leasing.

In recent weeks, the nation and the world have watched with concern the recent turmoil on Wall Street and the crisis in the banking industry. Financial trauma of this magnitude can’t help but reverberate in all sectors of the economy, and our local markets are no exception.

A Challenging Market

Clearly, the lack of available credit has and will continue to affect the commercial real estate market on the South Coast. Lending will be stricter and more expensive, with interest-only loans and nonrecourse loans a thing of the past. Consequently, we expect the next 12 months to be very challenging times for the sales market, with volume and pricing in decline.

Despite good numbers so far this year for retail property, the continuing slide in consumer confidence portends a slow retail holiday season. Local and national retailers are proceeding with caution, waiting for signs of economic improvement at the national level. The unstable outlook and local housing slump already have forced several local and national retailers to close stores on the South Coast, and we anticipate a reduction in tenant demand for space in the next year.

Store closings nationally could reach the highest total since 2004, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers.

The credit crunch that began in summer 2007 has continued to force downsizing in local real estate services. Since June 2007, we have seen net office space reductions of 13,000 square feet among mortgage companies, 23,500 square feet among title companies and 20,000 square feet among residential real estate companies. The contraction in this industry alone represents 24 percent of the office space available in Santa Barbara.

All of these factors have led to an increase in local vacancy rates and a substantial drop in sales activity. The year-to-date number of sales is down 30 percent, and total dollar value of sales is down 28 percent on an annualized basis from 2007. As of the end of the third quarter, vacancy had increased 44 percent to 3.8 percent, and there has been a 161 percent increase in space for sublease.

With just a handful of closed sales, the multifamily volume on the South Coast for 5-plus units for the first three quarters of 2008 is down more than 75 percent from the comparable 2007 period. This is not enough sales to derive reliable statistical data from; however, the unmistakable trend reflects a pricing stalemate between sellers and potential buyers. The low sales volume and flat inventory suggest that so far both sides are willing to wait for the other to come around.

The Silver Lining

Fortunately, the lack of commercial development on the South Coast in recent years will help keep our market relatively stable during the next 12 months. Prices and lease rates most likely will go down, but to a much lesser extent than most markets around the country. On the bright side, leasing activity remains strong as the 2008 lease value on an annualized basis is up 36 percent against 2007, and asking and achieved rental rates are up 1.6 percent and 12 percent, respectively, since the beginning of 2008.

For multifamily property, our coastal location, relatively full employment, high barriers to entry and a consistently healthy rental market have historically served as buffers when the market is challenged. The majority of the speakers at the recent Apartments 2008 Conference predicted that core coastal markets such as ours should fare better than most areas in California and the United States.

Historical Perspective

This is the third case in the past 20 years where we have seen a local downturn caused by larger economic developments. While the causes have varied, it is important to remember that the markets did recover, that real estate is cyclical by nature, and as unsettling as the crisis seems, we are confident that better days lie ahead.

» 1991-94: Factors including changes in real estate tax law, major defense cuts and a tough lending environment (partially because of the Savings and Loan debacle) affected all property sectors, spiked vacancy rates and caused many commercial foreclosures on the South Coast.

» 2001-03: The high-tech meltdown, led by the drop in NASDAQ from 5,000 to 2,000, devastated our local office sector, inducing huge vacancy and sublease rates. The economic uncertainty after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks also shook markets locally.

» Today: An overinflated residential real estate market, reckless lending practices and the selling of mortgage backed securities that were mispriced for their inherent risk have led to the downturn. It continues to depress our financial system, and surely will continue to stress all of our local property sectors.

Francois DeJohn, Kristopher Roth and Brian Bailey represent Hayes Commercial Group.