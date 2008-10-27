Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scientists, Humanists Discuss the Origins of the Universe

By UCSB Public Affairs | October 27, 2008 | 3:17 p.m.

The debate on the role of religion and science in public life — and on the boundaries between them — has become distinctly relevant in political as well as intellectual discourse.

Richard Hecht, Tommaso Treu and Stefania Tutino, three UCSB scholars with differing areas of expertise, will examine the question of “origins” from scientific, religious, philosophical and historical perspectives in a talk titled “Origins of the Cosmos: A Dialog Between Scientists and Humanists” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Part of the UCSB Affiliates Spirituality and Culture series, the talk will take place in Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara. It will be preceded by a reception at 7 p.m. Cost is $8 for UCSB Affiliates and Chancellor’s Council members, and $10 for all others.

Hecht is a professor of religious studies who teaches courses in the history of Judaism and in the area of religion and culture. He is particularly interested in the intellectual and legal challenges presented in the debate over creation science and intelligent design.

An associate professor of physics, Treu studies the origin of the universe and the formation of galaxies. His main areas of interest are the nature and properties of dark matter and the interaction between black holes and galaxies.

Tutino, an associate professor of history and religious studies, explores the relationship between religion and politics in early modern Europe. She is the author of “Law and Conscience: Catholicism in early modern England, 1570-1625.”

