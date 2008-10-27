Volunteers Needed for Santa Barbara Downtown Holiday Parade

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Downtown Organization is seeking volunteers to staff the 56th annual Downtown Holiday Parade, to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Volunteers are needed as parade route monitors to help with staging, crowd control and the flow of the parade.

Volunteers must be able to stand outside in nighttime temperatures for the duration of the shift. All volunteers will receive a long-sleeve parade T-shirt and refreshments before the parade.

A 30-minute volunteer training will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Georgette Friedman at 805.962-2098, ext. 23, or [email protected]

Georgette Friedman is marketing and sales coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.