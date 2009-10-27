Andrew DiMizio Named Santa Barbara Fire Chief

DiMizio, appointed after a nationwide recruitment process, has been interim chief since April

Andrew DiMizio has been appointed Santa Barbara’s new fire chief after receiving confirmation from the City Council on Tuesday.

DiMizio was selected by Santa Barbara City Administrator Jim Armstrong to lead the fire department after a nationwide executive recruitment process. He has served as interim fire chief since former Chief Ron Prince retired in April.

As fire chief, DiMizio will oversee a $21 million budget and 113 employees in the areas of fire suppression, prevention, inspection and emergency services.

“With 35 years of fire service, Andy has demonstrated leadership in his department and a solid understanding of the community’s emergency needs,” Armstrong said. “He did an excellent job during the Jesusita Fire, only a few days after he was selected as the interim fire chief. I am confident that he will successfully lead the fire department and tackle the challenges ahead.”

DiMizio received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB in 1977 and began his fire career with the U.S. Forest Service. He joined the city of Santa Barbara as a firefighter in 1980 and received promotions to fire engineer in 1985 and fire captain in 1991.

As fire captain, he was recognized as Firefighter of the Year in 1991, 1995 and 2000. In 2001, he rose to the position of fire battalion chief, in which he was responsible for managing daily operations and emergency response for a platoon of 29 firefighters. In 2005, DiMizio gained experience as the department’s interim deputy fire chief for nine months.

“I am deeply honored to accept the position of Santa Barbara city fire chief,” DiMizio said. “I look forward to working with the community and our talented team of fire professionals to protect lives, property and the environment through exceptional emergency services.”

DiMizio is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Western Fire Chiefs Association and the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held Nov. 12 at Fire Station 1.

— Nina Johnson is an assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.