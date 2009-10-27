Man in Critical Condition After Crash on Foothill Road

The driver of a pickup strikes a parked car and rolls several times before coming to rest against a power pole

A man was in critical condition Tuesday morning after an early-morning, single-vehicle crash on Foothill Road.

Santa Barbara city and county fire crews responding about 1:42 a.m. to reports of an accident found a blue 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck on its right side against a power pole with driver Stephen Frederic Guillermo, 23, trapped inside, said Battalion Chief Pat McElroy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Guillermo was extracted and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery for his injuries, including a brain bleed, according Sgt. Noel Rivas of the Santa Barbara Police Department. Hospital staff said Monday afternoon that they expect Guillermo to make a full recovery.

Investigators determined Guillermo was speeding while traveling eastbound on Foothill Road and drifted to the right, striking a parked vehicle. That vehicle was knocked into a front yard, and Guillermo’s pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest against the pole, about 153 feet from the point of impact with the parked vehicle, Rivas said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation. Rivas said that in addition to speed, alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the collision.

Foothill Road was closed to traffic for several hours after Monday’s crash.

It was the second collision in as many weeks in which police were investigating alcohol and speed as possible factors. The first involved a vehicle that plunged over an embankment in the 900 block of APS. That investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .