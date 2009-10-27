Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man in Critical Condition After Crash on Foothill Road

The driver of a pickup strikes a parked car and rolls several times before coming to rest against a power pole

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo 1:15 p.m. | October 27, 2009 | 12:02 p.m.

A man was in critical condition Tuesday morning after an early-morning, single-vehicle crash on Foothill Road.

Santa Barbara city and county fire crews responding about 1:42 a.m. to reports of an accident found a blue 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck on its right side against a power pole with driver Stephen Frederic Guillermo, 23, trapped inside, said Battalion Chief Pat McElroy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Guillermo was extracted and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery for his injuries, including a brain bleed, according Sgt. Noel Rivas of the Santa Barbara Police Department. Hospital staff said Monday afternoon that they expect Guillermo to make a full recovery.

Investigators determined Guillermo was speeding while traveling eastbound on Foothill Road and drifted to the right, striking a parked vehicle. That vehicle was knocked into a front yard, and Guillermo’s pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest against the pole, about 153 feet from the point of impact with the parked vehicle, Rivas said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation. Rivas said that in addition to speed, alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the collision.

Foothill Road was closed to traffic for several hours after Monday’s crash.

It was the second collision in as many weeks in which police were investigating alcohol and speed as possible factors. The first involved a vehicle that plunged over an embankment in the 900 block of APS. That investigation is continuing.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 