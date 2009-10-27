Fundraiser for Hospice of Santa Barbara Offers ‘Wine with a View’

Touring & Tasting, a wine magazine and wine club geared toward wine connoisseurs and those looking to learn more about fine wines, is hosting “Wine With a View,” a benefit fundraiser for Hospice of Santa Barbara from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Hotel Mar Monte, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

“We are honored to be the beneficiary of this event, which features great wines and an opportunity to enjoy a nice evening while supporting our organization,” said Steve Jacobsen, executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Guests will be treated to wines from Touring & Tasting’s vast cellar and light appetizers, in front of the ocean view at Hotel Mar Monte as the sun sets. Many of the wines offered are rated 90-plus points, and all wines tasted will be available for purchase at discounted prices. Included in the wine offerings will be perfectly paired wines for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Valet parking will be free for attendees, who also will receive discounts on a hotel stay and dining at the Mar Monte Bistro.

Mike Salsbury, a member of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s board of directors, will speak about his story and experience with the organization, as well as his participation in the Santa Barbara Marathon this year.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For tickets or more information, call 805.563.8820. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.