Halloween Street Closures to Disrupt MTD Service

Bus routes may be delayed or discontinued because of crowds expected in Isla Vista on Friday and Saturday

Local law enforcement has notified the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District of likely street closures related to crowds expected in Isla Vista on Friday and Saturday for Halloween.

All streets in Isla Vista will be affected by street closures, and MTD will not have the ability to provide service beyond North Hall on the UCSB campus. However, regular service will be provided to the Storke Road and Hollister Avenue area. Once street closures have been implemented, service on Line 27 will be discontinued until streets are reopened.

There could be substantial delays with other MTD bus routes. Click here for more information about all MTD routes.

Riders are encouraged to contact the MTD customer service department at 805.963.3366 with questions.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.