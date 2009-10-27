Local Dentist Offers Sweet Deal for Trick-or-Treaters

Dr. Steven Johnson is redefining the phrase “put your money where your mouth is.” This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to any Johnson Family Dental office and receive $2 per pound for up to five pounds.

“Visiting your dentist twice a year and brushing daily are great preventive measures, but doing away with excess sweets altogether would really give your teeth a healthy boost,” Johnson said. “Kids can still have all of the fun of trick-or-treating, and now their piggy banks will benefit as well.”

Global sugar consumption for kids increases about 2 percent annually and currently sits at 50 million tons per year, which means parents need to be sure their children’s teeth are being cared for more than ever. Candy, as well as hurting children’s teeth, can lead to hyperactivity and weight gain. In some cases, the wrong types of candy also can lead to broken teeth and damaged braces.

Candy will be collected at all Johnson Family Dental offices 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Monday through Thursday after Halloween. The candy must be unopened. There is a $30 maximum per family. The candy will be shipped to troops overseas. There also will be a drawing for an iPod 8GB Nano at each location.

— Frank Hovey is a business manager for Johnson Family Dental.