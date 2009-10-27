Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

St. Francis Foundation Appoints New Board Members

The organization welcomes Dianne Duva, John Eck, Rob Pearson and Troy Tremblay

By Daniella Elghanayan | October 27, 2009 | 4:01 p.m.

Dianne Duva
The St. Francis Foundation has appointed four new board members.

Dianne Duva, CFP

Duva is a senior financial adviser, assistant vice president and partner in the JWS Wealth Management Group of Merrill Lynch in Santa Barbara. She advises both high net worth individuals and business owners. Duva helps clients manage their net worth and solve complex financial problems by offering advice in an array of areas including retirement planning, insurance planning, and estate and tax planning in addition to investment management.

A graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Duva holds several professional designations: professional financial planner, certified financial manager and certified financial planner. Additionally, she holds the series 7, 66 and insurance licenses.

Duva, a Santa Barbara resident, serves as chairwoman of the board of directors for Women’s Economic Ventures and is on the Fund Development Committee for the Junior League of Santa Barbara. She also serves on the Planned Giving Committees of both the Music Academy of the West and Storyteller. Duva was the president of the Junior League in 2007 and completed the Leadership Santa Barbara County program in 2005.

John Eck

John Eck
Eck is a partner in the law firm of Griffith & Thornburgh LLP and has been with the firm for more than 11 years. His practice focuses on general civil and real estate litigation. Before joining Griffith & Thornburgh, Eck was a deputy district attorney in Carson City, Nev., where he was raised.

Eck, a Santa Barbara resident, graduated from the University of San Diego magna cum laude and from the University of San Diego Law School.

He is an adviser to Genesis West Inc., a nonprofit theater production company in Santa Barbara. Eck also has coached Pop Warner football, Little League baseball and basketball in the past.

Rob Pearson

Pearson has served as the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara since 1988. Before being executive director, he served as its deputy executive director for six years.

Rob Pearson
The balance of Pearson’s professional career was with the city of Santa Barbara, where he held various positions, the last being housing and redevelopment manager. He holds an undergraduate degree in political science and public administration from UCSB. One year of undergraduate study was completed at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon. His graduate work was completed at Cal State Northridge in environmental planning.

Pearson is also active in numerous civic organizations. He is past president of the Coastal Housing Partnership; board member and past president of Casa Esperanza Homeless Center; president of San Felipe Supportive Housing for the Disabled; a member of the Santa Barbara Housing Action Coalition; and a founding board member of the Housing Trust Fund for Santa Barbara County. Pearson also served as vice president of AIDS Housing Santa Barbara and as a trustee and vice chairman of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for many years.

Troy Tremblay

Tremblay works with his father’s investment firm, Tremblay Financial Services in Santa Barbara, a boutique-style firm founded in 1997. A fully licensed registered representative with FINRA, Tremblay holds his series 7, series 63 and series 65 licenses. He also holds his life, variable and disability licenses in California.

Troy Tremblay
A fourth-generation Santa Barbara native, Tremblay earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Westmont College upon graduating from SBCC, where he also played football. He attended Bishop Diego High School and graduated in 1994.

Tremblay recently participated in the Bishop Diego/Carpinteria High School Alumni Football Game to raise money for both schools’ athletic programs. Through advertising sales and ticket sales, Tremblay helped raise more than $70,000 for both schools.

» Andrew Ochsner was recently appointed president of the board of directors. Other officers elected in June include David Peri, CPA, vice president; Thomas Ochsner, M.D., treasurer; and Marilyn Rickard Schafer, secretary. Debbie Cloud will continue as executive director.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

