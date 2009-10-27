Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Students Kayak for Climate Solutions

Members of the Environmental Affairs Board organize the local demonstration as part of a global Day of Action

By Scott Bull | October 27, 2009 | 6:07 p.m.

More than 60 student members of UCSB Associated Students’ Environmental Affairs Board spent Saturday in kayaks to demand strong and timely action to curb global climate change.

The demonstration highlighted student engagement and concern about the lack of international cooperation to reduce emissions. Students recognize that global changes will have a direct impact on the local environment, including the Santa Barbara Channel. Community leaders, including 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr, also recognized the importance of this action.

“I support EAB’s right of peaceful assembly in its efforts to raise awareness in our local community and beyond,” Farr said.

The event was part of a global movement sponsored by 350.org that featured similar demonstrations at the pyramids in Egypt, the Eiffel Tower in France and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The goal of the effort was to send a clear message to world leaders calling for aggressive steps to reduce atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide to 350 parts per million. That is the level that climate experts, including NASA scientist James Hansen, have identified as the upper limit to avoid dangerous temperature rise.

EAB chose to locate its demonstration in the waters off UCSB and Isla Vista as a way to energize the student community and call attention to looming local impacts from climate change.

“We organized this event to stress the need for real energy solutions,” EAB Day of Action coordinator Quentin Gee said. “Drilling off our coast perpetuates fossil fuel dependence and is a temporary fix to a serious and long-term problem.”

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, whose vessel accompanied the kayakers, pointed out the grave consequences of escalating carbon dioxide levels for the channel. “Even seemingly small changes in sea water pH as a result of rising atmospheric CO2 levels will change the balance of life in our ocean,”Channelkeeper science director Jessie Altstatt said. “Altering ocean chemistry spells bad news for urchins, sea stars, snails and other animals that build hard shells from elements dissolved in seawater. Life in the oceans, as we know it, may disappear.”

— Scott Bull represents the UCSB Associated Students’ Environmental Affairs Board.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 