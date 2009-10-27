Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

World-Renowned Chef Mai Pham to Get Cookin’ at Westmont

The restaurateur will sign cookbooks and hold cooking demonstrations Thursday in the Dining Commons

By Scott Craig | October 27, 2009 | 7:05 p.m.

Mai Pham, world-renowned Thai and Vietnamese chef and restaurateur, will sign cookbooks, offer special tastings and hold cooking demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Westmont College’s Dining Commons.

The guest appearance is courtesy of Sodexo, which is contracted by Westmont’s dining services.

Pham, owner and chef of nationally acclaimed Lemon Grass Restaurant and Lemon Grass Asian Grill and Noodle Bar in Sacramento, writes for national publications, conducts cooking classes and seminars, and serves as a consultant to various food organizations throughout the country. She recently launched Star Ginger, a fast casual concept that features southeast Asian street and comfort foods, to UC Berkeley.

Pham is the author of The Vietnamese Table, which received a prestigious James Beard Award nomination, and The Best of Vietnamese and Thai Cooking, which was featured on Martha Stewart Living and NPR’s “Fresh Air”. She is writing and editing Flavors of Asia, a collaborative book with the Culinary Institute of America that showcases seven Asian cuisines.

In 1975, at the end of the Vietnam War, Pham came to the United States with her family and completed a degree in journalism at the University of Maryland. After a seven-year career as an on-air correspondent for a number of ABC news affiliates and later as a speechwriter for a governor of California, she returned to her love of food and launched Lemon Grass Restaurant in Sacramento.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
