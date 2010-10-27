Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:53 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Plan Ahead to Keep Trick-or-Treaters Safe

Heed these tips to take the fright out of Halloween night

By Bill Cirone | October 27, 2010 | 4:54 p.m.

Parents worry about the safety of their children during Halloween. It helps a great deal to plan ahead, so decisions aren’t made at the last minute.

Bill Cirone
Bill Cirone

The goal for all is that the children who go out trick-or-treating have a safe, enjoyable evening, and the national PTA has some useful advice to help make that happen.

For starters, parents should plan for children to wear well-fitted clothing and shoes. Children should be encouraged to use makeup rather than masks because masks can obstruct vision, especially in the dark.

Children should also carry flashlights with them, and wear light-colored costumes that can easily been seen by cars. Check in advance that flashlights have batteries that work.

Children should be instructed to be selective regarding the homes they visit. It’s best to have at least one adult accompany each group of children. If children are old enough to be out on their own, parents should know the approximate path they plan to take, and all children should have a specific time limit for when they are to return home.

Children should also be wearing flameproof costumes. If you’re not sure whether that’s the case, costumes can be made flameproof by soaking in a solution of two quarts water, seven ounces borax and three ounces boric acid. After soaking, hang to drip dry, then iron.

There are also several “don’ts” for children to heed.

Children should not enter any home, unless it is the home of a friend.

They should not eat any candy before they get home and have it inspected by an adult. Any items that are not wrapped should be pitched. Also, children shouldn’t carry sharp or pointed props, and they should never carry candles as a source of light.

Finally, all adults should remember to take extra precautions when driving on Halloween night because children will be everywhere.

Halloween can be a safe, harmless, enjoyable evening for all who participate if the details are planned in advance and simple precautions are followed.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 