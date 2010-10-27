Congregation B’nai B’rith to Host NPR Correspondent Linda Gradstein

Linda Gradstein, National Public Radio correspondent in Jerusalem for more than 20 years, will be in Santa Barbara from Friday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7 as the Rieger Scholar-in-Residence at Congregation B’nai B’rith.

All events are free and open to the public.

Gradstein covered the Arab-Israeli conflict and talked with hundreds of ordinary Israelis and Palestinians as well as officials. She has won several awards for her coverage, including the Overseas Press Club Award for her coverage of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and was part of a team that won the Alfred I. DuPont award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Persian Gulf War. In June, Gradstein was invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates to speak at a conference on U.S. policy toward Israel in Abu Dhabi.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service and a master’s degree in Arab studies from Georgetown University. She also spent a year as a Knight Fellow in journalism at Stanford University in 1999. She speaks both Hebrew and Arabic fluently. She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and four children.

Schedule of Events

» 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: (Sabbath Service) at Congregation B’nai B’rith, “Israeli and Palestinian Women”

» 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Congregation B’nai B’rith, “Is There Still a Chance for an Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal?”

» 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7: At Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero del Mar in Isla Vista. Keynote address (Santa Barbara Israel teach-in), “Covering Israel: A Journalist’s Perspective.”

For more information, call Rabbi Steve Cohen at 805.964.7869.

— Rose Cohen is the program and membership coordinator for Congregation B’nai B’rith.