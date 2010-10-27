Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Congregation B’nai B’rith to Host NPR Correspondent Linda Gradstein

She will serve as Rieger Scholar-in-Residence Nov. 5-7

By Rose Cohen | October 27, 2010 | 6:37 p.m.

Linda Gradstein, National Public Radio correspondent in Jerusalem for more than 20 years, will be in Santa Barbara from Friday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7 as the Rieger Scholar-in-Residence at Congregation B’nai B’rith.

All events are free and open to the public.

Gradstein covered the Arab-Israeli conflict and talked with hundreds of ordinary Israelis and Palestinians as well as officials. She has won several awards for her coverage, including the Overseas Press Club Award for her coverage of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and was part of a team that won the Alfred I. DuPont award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Persian Gulf War. In June, Gradstein was invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates to speak at a conference on U.S. policy toward Israel in Abu Dhabi.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service and a master’s degree in Arab studies from Georgetown University. She also spent a year as a Knight Fellow in journalism at Stanford University in 1999. She speaks both Hebrew and Arabic fluently. She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and four children.

Schedule of Events

» 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: (Sabbath Service) at Congregation B’nai B’rith, “Israeli and Palestinian Women”

» 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Congregation B’nai B’rith, “Is There Still a Chance for an Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal?”

» 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7: At Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero del Mar in Isla Vista. Keynote address (Santa Barbara Israel teach-in), “Covering Israel: A Journalist’s Perspective.”

For more information, call Rabbi Steve Cohen at 805.964.7869.

— Rose Cohen is the program and membership coordinator for Congregation B’nai B’rith.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 