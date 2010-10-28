Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Evi and Randy Quaid Freed from Detention in Canada

Immigration authorities reportedly declare Evi Quaid a Canadian citizen; Santa Barbara court hearing still set for Nov. 2

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 28, 2010 | 2:00 a.m.

Fugitives Evi and Randy Quaid, on the lam from arrest warrants in Santa Barbara, were released from a Canada detention facility Wednesday after authorities declared Evi Quaid a Canadian citizen, the Associated Press reported.

Randy Quaid
The Quaids were taken into custody Oct. 21 in British Columbia on outstanding warrants issued in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. The arrest warrants were issued after the pair skipped court dates to answer charges of felony residential burglary and misdemeanor trespassing for allegedly living in the guest house of a vacant Montecito property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive. Evi Quaid was charged with resisting arrest in the incident. The property’s owner also has filed for a temporary restraining order against the couple.

Upon their arrest in Vancouver, the Quaids requested asylum from Canadian authorities and claimed that they feared for their lives from “Hollywood star-whackers” in the United States.

The Quaids say eight close friends have been murdered recently, including actors David Carradine, Heath Ledger and Chris Penn. Carradine was found hanged in a hotel room in Thailand in 2009, Ledger died of an overdose of a mix of prescription medications in 2008, and Penn died of heart disease in 2006.

During an immigration hearing, Evi Quaid, 47, reportedly asserted that her father was a Canadian citizen. The Canada Border Services Agency later confirmed her claim, according to the AP, which added that her attorney, Catherine Sas, said she can now live and work in Canada and that authorities have withdrawn their proceedings.

Quaid, 60, has been released from detention, as well, but the AP said his case is proceeding through regular immigration channels.

Back in Santa Barbara, the Quaids’ burglary and trespassing case has been pushed to Nov. 2, and defense attorney Robert Sanger has said they will appear in court for that hearing.

Evi Quaid
After their failure to appear in Santa Barbara last week, the court granted a request from the District Attorney’s Office to increase their bail to $500,000 from $50,000. Late Wednesday, RadarOnline.com reported that the couple had posted the $500,000 bail earlier in the day.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested the Quaids on Sept. 18 at their former Montecito home. The house is less than a mile from the San Ysidro Ranch, where the Quaids allegedly used an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 hotel bill in 2009. Earlier this year, the couple settled legal charges related to the incident.

Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 in restitution, and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two Montecito hotels. The charges against her husband were dropped.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

