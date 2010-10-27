Health Warnings Issued for 13 Local Beaches

Weekly testing detects excessive bacteria in the water; all of the beaches remain open

The Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued health-status warnings Wednesday for a slew of local beaches after results from weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards

The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach, Butterfly Beach, Carpinteria State Beach, East Beach at Mission Creek, East Beach at Sycamore Canyon, El Capitan State Beach, Goleta Beach, Hammonds Beach, Jalama Beach, Leadbetter Beach, Refugio State Beach, Sands at Coal Oil Point and Summerland Beach.

All of the beaches remain open, and yellow “Warning” signs have been posted at each of them.

Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.

Click here or call the ocean hot line at 805.681.4949 for updates.

— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.