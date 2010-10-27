Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Jazz at the Lobero Welcomes Cuban Singer/Dancer Omara Portuondo

She'll bring her rich, soulful brand of music to the Lobero on Monday

By Jennifer Guess | October 27, 2010 | 12:28 p.m.

Jazz at the Lobero will welcome Omara Portuondo to the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

Born in Havana in 1930, raised on the rich sounds of North, Central and South American jazz and dance music, and seasoned by the often volatile political and social forces that have shaped her homeland for the past half-century, Portuondo has ascended to iconic status around the world.

Her career reached a new pinnacle in the late 1990s via her impassioned performances on the Grammy-winning 1997 recording “Buena Vista Social Club Presents Omara Portuondo.” Propelled by this success, she has spent the past decade piling up awards and accolades from either side of the equator.

“It is the simple and profound things — life, love — that inspire me most,” Portuondo said. “Singing energizes me, and with this energy, I can introduce my culture and my roots to the world. Music is a part of nature, and a huge part of my life.”

She will bring her rich, soulful brand of jazz and balladry, with the splendid Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca as the opener, to the Lobero.

For more than 10 years, Jazz at the Lobero has been committed to bringing in the finest jazz artists around, as well as inspiring and growing audiences for jazz. Jazz at the Lobero has presented more than 40 series shows, plus another 25 stand-alone jazz concerts.

Tickets to see Portuondo are available through the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761, or click here to order online. All prices include facility fee. All patron tickets include priority seating, a pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

