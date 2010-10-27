Letter to the Editor: Sally Green for SBCC Board of Trustees

There are two candidates seeking to represent Carpinteria in the SBCC Board of Trustees election, and only one candidate running has the experience and knowledge to truly represent Carpinteria — that is Sally Green.

Green is education-minded and fiscally responsible. She was an elementary school principal at Canalino School for nine years. She helped improve Canalino’s state standard scores and maintained educational excellence while managing the school’s budget with ever decreasing state funds. She helped implement and run Canalino’s new preschool.

She is a board member for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Carpinteria Beautiful, the Carpinteria Education Foundation, Seal Watch and the Women’s Club. She volunteers for many Carpinteria nonprofit organizations, and since retiring last year, she continues to volunteer in Carpinteria schools.

Green’s life in Carpinteria has been devoted to serving the educational needs of all of Carpinteria’s students, young and old. She is the person Carpinteria deserves to have representing its interest on the SBCC Board of Trustees as she has faithfully done for the past four years.

Putting students first is Green’s mission. Electing Green to the SBCC Board of Trustees should be voters’ mission.

Paul Pettine

Carpinteria