Letter to the Editor: Why I Support Dean Nevins for Santa Barbara School Board

Election Day is just around the corner, and I want to pass along some information on Dean Nevins, who is running for the Santa Barbara school board.

I met Nevins when he first started teaching at SBCC 13 years ago. I took his class on information superhighways a year later. I don’t know what makes a great teacher, but I know it when I am sitting in his or her classroom. Nevins is one of the rare ones — a great professor!

Two months ago, he asked me to help with his campaign for the Santa Barbara school board. Now, I knew very little about school boards, their roles or their impact on our children. Even at times of elections, I paid very little attention — if any — to who the candidates were on the lower end of the ticket.

So I spent a lot time listening and learning this time. I have been chatting with his supporters, reading about and listening to the other candidates, studying about current issues at our schools, and hearing the views from teachers and parents.

The more I understood, the more I realized that Nevins is the right person for this responsibility. He is currently a member of the Goleta Union School District board. He has been there for six years, and his leadership on the board had a tremendous impact on his district.

When he talks about education issues, board policies, school programs or district budgets, he makes people aware of his dedication, comprehension, experience and passion. There is no rhetoric, no evading the question with Nevins — just clear, informed answers and solutions.

So, on Nov. 2, please join me in for voting for Dean Nevins. This election is about our children’s education and their future, and there is no one else more qualified and more experienced than Nevins.

Phil Carter

Santa Barbara