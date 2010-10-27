Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Why I Support Dean Nevins for Santa Barbara School Board

By Phil Carter | October 27, 2010 | 1:05 p.m.

Election Day is just around the corner, and I want to pass along some information on Dean Nevins, who is running for the Santa Barbara school board.

I met Nevins when he first started teaching at SBCC 13 years ago. I took his class on information superhighways a year later. I don’t know what makes a great teacher, but I know it when I am sitting in his or her classroom. Nevins is one of the rare ones — a great professor!

Two months ago, he asked me to help with his campaign for the Santa Barbara school board. Now, I knew very little about school boards, their roles or their impact on our children. Even at times of elections, I paid very little attention — if any — to who the candidates were on the lower end of the ticket.

So I spent a lot time listening and learning this time. I have been chatting with his supporters, reading about and listening to the other candidates, studying about current issues at our schools, and hearing the views from teachers and parents.

The more I understood, the more I realized that Nevins is the right person for this responsibility. He is currently a member of the Goleta Union School District board. He has been there for six years, and his leadership on the board had a tremendous impact on his district.

When he talks about education issues, board policies, school programs or district budgets, he makes people aware of his dedication, comprehension, experience and passion. There is no rhetoric, no evading the question with Nevins — just clear, informed answers and solutions.

So, on Nov. 2, please join me in for voting for Dean Nevins. This election is about our children’s education and their future, and there is no one else more qualified and more experienced than Nevins.

Phil Carter
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 