Outdoors Q&A: Ocean Fishing in the Dark

Q: Sometimes when I’m fishing at night from shore off the coast, I can’t always tell exactly what I’ve caught. Figuring out the difference in the dark between the perches that have different size restrictions can also be hard. I don’t want to break any laws, but I usually like to take one fish home to eat. If I do catch a restricted species of some sort by mistake, how much would I be fined? Also, how can I know exactly which fish are legal to keep? (John N., Malibu)

A: You are responsible for anything that you catch and keep. Click here and then on the “Bail and Penalties” link for information on citation fines, and then you can expect for additional court fees to be added. The best thing for you (and the fish) would be to plan to fish while it’s still light enough that you can be sure exactly what you’re catching. Otherwise, you’d better have a mighty good flashlight. Not being able to distinguish which fish you have in the dark is no excuse.

For an easy reference as to which species can be kept and which can’t, log onto the clickable fishing map on the marine region Web site before you head out to fish. This is a great resource that you can always trust to be current. Just click on the map in the area where you intend to fish and a list of exactly what’s open, what’s closed and which species have special restrictions pops up. Click on any fish species you’re interested in learning more about, and you’ll have access to their regulations as well as lots of interesting biological information.

Cooking Last Year’s Ducks During the Current Season?

Q: Sometimes when out hunting ducks, we bring the barbecue to cook up a mallard or teal. If I bring out a cleaned bird from a previous hunt and cook it, is this OK? (Jim M., Brentwood)

A: The technical answer is yes, it is OK. Once the bird is taken home (or to a personal abode), the head and wing may be removed. The bird counts toward possession but not toward daily bag unless taken on the same day.

However, according to Department of Fish & Game Assistant Chief Mike Carion, if the bird appears to be fresh and in excess of daily bag for the day, it could lead to further investigation. If the person claims it had been frozen and thawed, a warden may seize it and have the lab check the blood cells to see if it had indeed been frozen.

If it is in excess of the possession limit, there are no excuses and the person would be subject to citation.

Regulations on Rounds in the Magazine?

Q: I can find that with a shotgun I am allowed to have two rounds in the magazine, but I can’t find the regulation on rifles. I would like to know for sure before I go out into the field what I am allowed for both bolt action and semi-auto. Also, is there any restriction on the number of rounds when hunting with a handgun? (Steve)

A: As long as the rifle you’re using is a legal firearm for hunting and the magazine you’re using is legal for the public to possess and is not modified (e.g. police often have larger magazines), then it is legal to use with the capacity available. Same goes for handguns. As long as the guns are legal for hunting and not modified to carry larger loads, then you may use them. Remember that when hunting in condor country, only nonlead bullets and shells may be used for the take of big game and nongame species. Click here for more information on nonlead requirements.

Selling Hides, Mounts and Antlers

Q: While on vacations my wife and I enjoy shopping at flea markets, antique fairs and antique stores throughout the state, and I am amazed at the amount of wild game mounts, hides and antlers that are for sale. It is my understanding that selling any part of an animal that can be legally taken in California is against the law. What’s the deal? (T. K., Rancho Murieta)

A: You are correct, with the exception of antlers and hides. Antlers must be cut into blocks before selling. Whole antlers may not be sold. You can’t pick up shed antlers to sell unless you cut them up first. The only other exception is for taxidermists who prepare mounts for clients who never return to retrieve and pay for them. In this case, the taxidermist may sell the mount only for the amount required to recoup their hard costs of preparation.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .