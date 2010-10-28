Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance Receives National Accreditation

The honor will help the new local cancer center provide the highest quality of care

The Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance helps women make their way through the difficult journey of cancer diagnosis and treatment, and its recent national accreditation makes it one of 13 breast cancer centers in the state.

Cottage Health System, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Sansum Clinic — plus dozens of medical professionals — work together to provide top-notch care for breast cancer patients. They held a news conference Wednesday to announce the creation of the alliance and its recent accreditation.

Dr. John Blaustein said the accreditation further validates the “breast center without walls” quality of care that allows patients to get multidisciplinary help without leaving Santa Barbara.

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers is administered by the American College of Surgeons.

There are 200,000 cases of breast cancer a year in the United States, with 20,000 in California, said Dr. Ron Latimer, who has worked in surgery for nearly 40 years. He said having the only breast care center in the nation with multiple buildings and organizations shows the area’s commitment to its patients.

Two new programs introduced with the accreditation are a hereditary cancer risk counseling program and a navigator program, where nurses support patients throughout their involvement with the area’s doctors.

“We’re an anchor for the patient when they’re confused with the complexities of the new world they’ve been thrust into,” Sansum Clinic nurse Evelyn Schladweiler said, adding that a diagnosis takes an emotional, physical, mental and spiritual toll on a person.

Translating complicated medical jargon, answering questions and providing support for patients on a personal level makes a big difference to help women confront cancer, begin to heal and eventually thrive instead of spending their energy stressing about the unknown, Schladweiler said.

One of the most needed services for a patient is help with the scary time of diagnosis, said Tammy Stockero, a patient nurse navigator with the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. They don’t always understand what’s being said or who to call, she said.

Breast cancer survivor Christine Feldman, who received help and treatment from Stockero and Dr. Fred Kass, who also attended Wednesday’s announcement, said the patient navigator position is much needed.

A two-time survivor and triathlete, Feldman said Stockero was there to answer her questions and to help her get through the illness to the other side — to be a healthy, active human being again. She said it’s overwhelming to hear about scans, blood tests and everything else. She and seven other survivors attended the accreditation announcement.

“We’re a big club,” Feldman said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.