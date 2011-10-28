Brad Tisdale: Mission Wealth Management Helps Couple with Pre-Retirement Makeover, Part V

[Noozhawk’s note: Fifth in a series. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part.]

During the past few months, you have been reading about Logan and Sarah Green who came to Mission Wealth Management seeking a financial makeover and road map for their future.

As you may recall, Logan has an 84-year-old mother who lives out of state, and he knows the responsibility of her future care will fall on his shoulders. He’s concerned about her ability to remain in her home if she needs custodial care or if assisted living would be a better option. He also wants to know if she has the financial resources to pay for her care needs or if he will have to help out.

Not wanting to burden their own children if they needed care, Logan and Sarah are considering the purchase of long-term care insurance for themselves. However, they want to know more about what policies cover and cost, and if they should buy now or wait.

The Greens’ situation is not uncommon, and many people have the same questions regarding long-term care insurance.

Knowing that our health can be affected at anytime because of an accident, illness or just normal aging, it is never too early to address the real issue of needing care because of a chronic disability. Paying for custodial care can be costly, and many purchase long-term care insurance to offset that risk. If owning a long-term care insurance policy makes sense and the premiums are comfortably affordable, the best time to purchase it is when you are younger because your premiums could be lower and you will pay out less in total premium over time.

In addition to age and health, the benefits one selects in a policy also affect the premium. Some prefer a policy with unlimited benefits to cover every potential long-term care expense. Others want a policy with lesser benefits just to “take the sting out” of care costs. Of course, there are those somewhere in the middle who want their policy to cover the “average” long-term care event.

Long-term care policies offer consumers a variety of options and features to tailor their policy benefits — especially in the area of home-care services that allow policy holders the ability to “age in place” gracefully. Conventional or (pay as you go) premium-based long-term care insurance offers great value even if there are one or two rate increases along the way.

In recent years, single premium asset-based, long-term care policies (also known as “hybrid” or “linked benefit” policies) have gained popularity as a viable long-term care planning tool. Utilizing a life insurance or annuity chassis, these policies allow consumers to reposition an existing asset (not needed for income) to create a large pool of insurance benefits as leverage against long-term care expenses. When care is needed, the policy benefits pay for care at home or in a facility.

Legislation such as HIPAA (1996) and the Pension Protection Act (2006) allow funds from these policies to be withdrawn on a tax-free basis when used to pay for qualified long-term care services. If care is never needed, the policy pays a death benefit to a beneficiary upon the passing of the insured. Or at any time the contract owner can access the policy’s cash value (principal plus tax deferred growth) if they want to want to use their money for something else.

Because asset-based long-term care policies always pay a benefit (long-term care, death or cash), they are an attractive alternative to premium-based long-term care insurance. For those planning to “self-insure” their long-term care risk, these policies provide tremendous leverage on the assets one sets aside for self-insuring. Asset-based policies can be funded with money from CDs, savings, existing annuities and life insurance, IRAs or retirement plan funds. They provide a valuable benefit without changing one’s balance sheet.

The need for long-term care planning is not going away, especially with people living longer and tens of thousands of “boomers” transitioning into their retirement years. For the Greens and others who are uncomfortable going through their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s totally exposed to the likelihood of costly long-term care needs, it is a good idea to explore their options for long-term care insurance sooner rather than later.

An agent who is independent and specializes in long-term care planning is the best resource to help you explore and understand your options based on your individual situation and needs. An independent specialist can help you customize coverage and shop the market of top carriers. Hopefully you will never need ongoing custodial care, but when you do, you and your loved ones will be very thankful that you have a plan in place.

