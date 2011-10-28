Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Stolen Puppy with Contagious Condition Returns to DAWG Shelter

The 4-month-old Australian shepherd mix was found in Ventura and appeared to be well cared for

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | October 28, 2011 | 1:09 a.m.

The 4-month-old puppy with a contagious condition and stolen from DAWG (Dog Adoption Welfare Group) in Santa Barbara last week has been found safe and returned to the shelter.

DAWG staff received a call Friday afternoon that Chaka, a 25-pound male Australian shepherd mix, had been found loose by a resident in a Ventura neighborhood.

DAWG director Tiffani Hill emailed Noozhawk on Friday with the news and said it appeared that Chaka had been well cared for and fed, and that he is now back at the shelter, where he will receive the medical care he needs.

Chaka has kennel cough and Demodectic mange, and requires isolation from other dogs.

He was being kept in DAWG’s locked medical isolation unit at the shelter, 5480 Overpass Road, when it was taken during a Friday night break-in at the facility. No other animals from the shelter or the veterinary unit were missing but some dog food was stolen, Hill told Noozhawk last Sunday.

Hill said Chaka had not yet had a pet microchip implanted as he was a recent arrival at the facility. Because DAWG is a no-kill shelter and has a veterinary clinic with professional medical staff, she said other shelters will transfer certain dogs that could benefit from its care while they await adoption.

She said Chaka will soon be available for adoption. For more information, call 805.681.0561 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 