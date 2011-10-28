Stolen Puppy with Contagious Condition Returns to DAWG Shelter

The 4-month-old Australian shepherd mix was found in Ventura and appeared to be well cared for

The 4-month-old puppy with a contagious condition and stolen from DAWG (Dog Adoption Welfare Group) in Santa Barbara last week has been found safe and returned to the shelter.

DAWG staff received a call Friday afternoon that Chaka, a 25-pound male Australian shepherd mix, had been found loose by a resident in a Ventura neighborhood.

DAWG director Tiffani Hill emailed Noozhawk on Friday with the news and said it appeared that Chaka had been well cared for and fed, and that he is now back at the shelter, where he will receive the medical care he needs.

Chaka has kennel cough and Demodectic mange, and requires isolation from other dogs.

He was being kept in DAWG’s locked medical isolation unit at the shelter, 5480 Overpass Road, when it was taken during a Friday night break-in at the facility. No other animals from the shelter or the veterinary unit were missing but some dog food was stolen, Hill told Noozhawk last Sunday.

Hill said Chaka had not yet had a pet microchip implanted as he was a recent arrival at the facility. Because DAWG is a no-kill shelter and has a veterinary clinic with professional medical staff, she said other shelters will transfer certain dogs that could benefit from its care while they await adoption.

She said Chaka will soon be available for adoption. For more information, call 805.681.0561 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

