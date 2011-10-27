Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Gearing Up for Club Volleyball Season

Bump, set, spike. A visit to the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria gym during club volleyball season reveals an important fact about the program — it’s serious.

No one’s complaining about a broken nail or a few hairs out of place. These girls are playing competitive volleyball and loving every minute of it.

“It’s like an all-star travel team,” player Rachel Gulland said of her club volleyball group.

Composed of athletes in grades six through 12, the club program provides the intensive training needed for middle school girls to claim a spot on their high school team and for high school players to move up to varsity or just stay in shape and improve skills during the off-season.

The program begins in January and has girls practicing and competing together for six months. On the travel team, girls are grouped by age and travel throughout Southern California to play weekend tournaments against other teams from the Southern California Volleyball Association, which spans the coast from San Luis Obispo to San Diego and stretches all the way east to Las Vegas.

Girls Inc. also offers a nontraveling team, a lower-priced option that tends to be somewhat less competitive than the traveling team. Under the guidance of coach Andrea Densmore, these girls compete with nearby teams from Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Volleyball skills improve dramatically over the six months of club volleyball, but the program has several other benefits. Athletes must become members of Girls Inc. to play, thus making them eligible for college scholarships through Girls Inc. National. Many of the girls who arrive at Girls Inc. for the purpose of playing volleyball ultimately become involved in other valuable programs offered by the organization.

And the club volleyball experience itself is about much more than just perfecting shots. Girls must learn to work as a team. A team that practices together, travels together and competes together. The group dynamics provide growth opportunities for young women, and the friendships developed in club volleyball can last a lifetime.

Tryouts begin the week of Nov. 14. For more information about the club volleyball program, contact Girls Inc. at 805.684.6364 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Victoria Juarez for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.