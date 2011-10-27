Santa Barbara Library Selling Photography, Art and Collectible Books

Friends of the Library will host a pre-sale and reception on Nov. 4

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will hold a special sale of art, photography, and rare and valuable books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

A wide range of fiction and nonfiction books including signed and first editions, magazines, plays, posters and original 1930s art will be on sale.

The sale will be open to the public, and admission is free, with proceeds benefiting the library.

For an exclusive opportunity to shop before the public sale, the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library will host a wine and cheese evening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Members are invited to attend for a $15 entry fee, and new members may both join the group and attend the event for $35.

— Jace Turner is head of reference for the Santa Barbara Public Library.