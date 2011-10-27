Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:19 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Selling Photography, Art and Collectible Books

Friends of the Library will host a pre-sale and reception on Nov. 4

By Jace Turner for the Santa Barbara Public Library | October 27, 2011 | 6:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will hold a special sale of art, photography, and rare and valuable books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

{insert}

A wide range of fiction and nonfiction books including signed and first editions, magazines, plays, posters and original 1930s art will be on sale.

The sale will be open to the public, and admission is free, with proceeds benefiting the library.

For an exclusive opportunity to shop before the public sale, the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library will host a wine and cheese evening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Members are invited to attend for a $15 entry fee, and new members may both join the group and attend the event for $35.

— Jace Turner is head of reference for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 