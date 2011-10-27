Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic, Local Chefs Collaborate for ‘Eat Well & Stay Well’ Luncheon

Auction raises more than $300,000 for programs for the underserved as the clinic marks its 90th anniversary

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | October 27, 2011 | 4:33 p.m.

Sansum Clinic celebrated 90 years of excellence in health care with last Saturday’s Eat Well & Stay Well luncheon, an afternoon of elegant cuisine prepared by renowned local chefs and personal interaction with some of Santa Barbara’s finest physicians.

Event co-chairs Julie Nadel and Bobbie Rosenblatt joined the Board of Trustees and physicians of Sansum Clinic to host this unique affair at Isla Mar, the private and historic estate of Geoffrey Claflin Rusack and Alison Wrigley Rusack in Hope Ranch.

At each course of the luncheon, guests had an opportunity to speak with a variety of Sansum Clinic health-care professionals, who discussed the latest advancements in their own specialties.

Wine Cask Executive Chef Brandon Hughes prepared the first course. Jamie West, executive chef at San Ysidro Ranch, prepared the entrée. Alberto Morello, chef/owner of Olio e Limone Ristorante and Olio Pizzeria, prepared dessert. All courses were paired with fine wine from Rusack Vineyards, personally selected by the Rusacks.

A boutique live auction raised more than $300,000 and included sideline tickets to Super Bowl XLVI, the “Ultimate Dinner Party” with Wolfgang Puck cooking dinner in the comfort of the winning bidder’s home, and an afternoon sail on a Farr 60 Sailing Vessel. Guests had the opportunity to “fund a need,” including the community flu shot program, Camp Wheez for kids with asthma and diagnostic testing for those without the means to pay.

“Sansum Clinic is so fortunate to have the energy and enthusiasm of Julie Nadel and Bobbie Rosenblatt to create an event like Eat Well & Stay Well,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and president of Sansum Clinic. “I haven’t heard of another occasion that brings together our local celebrity chefs and some of our community’s leading physicians — at one of the most picturesque estates in California — to inform guests about the latest advancements in medical care.”

Sansum Clinic is leading the way into the next 90 years with a commitment to deliver the best health care and services to its patients and the entire community.

“Our longevity is due to our ongoing investment in the latest equipment and technology and our recruitment of the best and the brightest physicians from across the country and around the globe,” Ransohoff said. “We have always worked to stay out in front of the community’s needs, advancing care in addition to responding to the challenges of the day.”

Sansum Clinic would like to thank Montecito Bank & Trust for its title sponsorship of Eat Well & Stay Well.

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.

