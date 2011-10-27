Santa Barbara Master Chorale Presents ‘A Glorious Celebration’

Santa Barbara Master Chorale will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria and Magnificat along with Dieterich Buxtehude’s Gloria and Magnificat with baroque orchestra and soloists under the direction of Music Director Steven Hodson.
Solists are soprano Mary Dombek, mezzo soprano Carol Ann Manzi and tenor Temmo Korisheli. The orchestra will be a combination of professionals and students from Westmont College.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 and 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at First United Methodist Church, at the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets.
This project is funded in part by the Organizational Development Grant Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.
— Cathy Runser represents Santa Barbara Master Chorale.