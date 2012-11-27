Santa Barbara Selected as One of 12 Host Cities for Amgen Cycling Tour

Road race will take competitors on a 750-mile route across California in May

Santa Barbara has been named as one of 12 official host cities for the 2013 Amgen Tour of California road cycling race that will take place next May.

Officials for the race announced the cities during a press conference on Tuesday. The race will take professional cyclists on a 750-mile trek across California on May 12-19.

The tour attracts Olympic medalists, world champions and Tour de France competitors each year, and last had a stop in Santa Barbara in 2008.

One change will have the race running south to north this year and in stages, beginning in Escondido. Stages spanning Murrieta to Greater Palm Springs will occur May 13, Palmdale to Santa Clarita on May 14, Santa Clarita to Santa Barbara on May 15, Santa Barbara to Avila Beach on May 16, an individual time trial in San Jose on May 17, Livermore to Mt. Diablo on May 18 and wrapping up with San Francisco to Santa Rosa on May 19.

“We think this will bring a whole new element to the competition for the elite cyclists who participate, not to mention some striking California scenery for our worldwide audience,” said Kristin Bachochin, executive director of the Amgen Tour of California and senior vice president of AEG Sports.

