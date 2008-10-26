Michelle Malkin: The Gaffetastic Joe Biden Never Fails to Get a Pass

Lucky for Barack Obama, the media are too obsessed with Sarah Palin to pay attention to what he's actually saying.

If the prospect of Sen. Joe Biden sitting a heartbeat away from the presidency doesn’t give you palpitations, you’re not paying attention.

Hysterical Gov. Sarah Palin -bashers on the unhinged left and elitist right have dominated campaign media coverage and pop culture. They’ve ridiculed her family, her appearance and her speech patterns. They’ve derided her character, her parenting skills, her readiness and her intellect.

Meanwhile, the increasingly erratic, super-gaffetastic Biden gets a pass. What does the guy have to do to earn the relentless scrutiny and merciless mockery he deserves? Answer: wear high heels, shoot caribou and change the “D” next to his name to an “R.”

Team Obama is hammering Sen. John McCain as “erratic” in the closing days of the election campaign. There are now 615,000 Google hits and counting using the search terms “erratic McCain.” The New York Times has just devoted an entire article to the Obama-Biden line of attack, titled “In Friendly Region, Biden Cites McCain as Erratic.”

Who’s erratic? Throughout the primary and general election cycles, Biden has lurched from attacking Sen. Barack Obama as not ready for prime time (“The presidency is not something that lends itself to on-the-job training.” — September 2007) to ready to lead (“Barack Obama is ready. This is his time.” — August 2008) and back again.

Last week, Biden warned America that an Obama victory would invite a dangerous global showdown between tyrants and the naif Obama. “Mark my words,” Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser. “It will not be six months (after the inauguration) before the world tests Barack Obama like they did John Kennedy.” In a follow-up appearance, he told supporters to brace for the worst and “gird your loins.”

Out of Biden’s mouth, this is called candor. Out of anyone else’s mouth, it would be “fear-mongering,” “negative campaigning” and a “distraction.”

Tooting his own horn while vandalizing his running mate’s, Biden bragged: “I’ve forgotten more about foreign policy than most of my colleagues know.” Yeah. Colleagues like that guy who had a mere 143 days of Senate experience before launching his presidential bid and choosing you to shore up his meager credibility, Joe.

In fact, Biden has spent the entire campaign questioning his running mate’s judgment. Last month, he mused out loud: “ Hillary Clinton is as qualified or more than I am to be vice president of the United States of America. … She is easily qualified to be vice president of the United States of America, and quite frankly it might have been a better pick than me.” Biden assailed the campaign’s position on clean coal, openly criticized the campaign’s idiotic ad attacking McCain for not using e-mail and warned the pro-gun control Obama that “if he tries to fool with my Beretta, he’s got a problem.”

Former Vice President Dan Quayle will have “POTATOE” etched on his gravestone. But how many times have late-night comedians and cable shows replayed the video of Biden’s own spelling mishap while attacking McCain’s economic plan?

“Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the No. 1 job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S.”

No, Joe. “D’-O-H” is a three-letter word.

Nightly news shows still haven’t tired of replaying Palin’s infamous interview with Katie Couric. But how many times have they replayed Biden’s botched interview with Couric last month — in which he cluelessly claimed: “When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn’t just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed. He said, ‘Look, here’s what happened.’”

Er, here’s what really happened: Roosevelt wasn’t president when the market crashed in 1929. As for appearing on TV, it was still in its infant stages and wasn’t available to the general public until at least 10 years later.

During the lone vice-presidential debate earlier this month, the increasingly erratic, super-gaffetastic Biden demonstrated more historical ignorance that Palin would never be allowed to get away with: “Vice President Cheney’s been the most dangerous vice president we’ve had probably in American history,” he said. “He has the idea he doesn’t realize that Article I of the Constitution defines the role of the vice president of the United States, that’s the executive — he works in the executive branch. He should understand that. Everyone should understand that.”

Article 1 of the Constitution defines the role of the legislative branch, not the executive branch. You would think someone who has served 36 years in Congress — the same someone who is quick to remind others of his high IQ and longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairmanship — would know better.

Biden’s erratic and gaffetastic behavior is the least of America’s worries. He’s worse than a blunderbuss. He’s an incurable narcissist with chronic diarrhea of the mouth. He’s a phony and a pretender who fashions himself a foreign policy expert, constitutional scholar and worldly wise man. He’s a man who can’t control his impulses.

And he could be a heartbeat away.

Now, back to your regularly scheduled Palin-says-“You Betcha” skit.

Michelle Malkin